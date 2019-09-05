Belle & Sebastian share new single ‘This Letter’ from ‘Days of the Bagnold Summer’ soundtrack

It follows previous single 'Sister Buddha'

Belle & Sebastian have shared new single ‘This Letter’ – listen to the track below.

The song is taken from their forthcoming soundtrack to coming-of-age comedy Days of the Bagnold Summer, directed by Simon Bird of Inbetweeners fame.

It follows previous single ‘Sister Buddha’. Their soundtrack is released through Matador on September 13.

The Scottish indie band’s soundtrack consists of 11 brand new songs as well as two re-recordings of vintage material: 1996’s ‘Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying’ and 1998’s ‘I Know Where The Summer Goes’.

The film, which is currently without an official release date, is based on Joff Winterhart’s 2012 graphic novel of the same name.

Stuart Murdoch previously said: “The style [of the book] and its atmosphere set me off straight away. I read it on a Friday, and by Monday I pretty much had all my ideas lined up. What was great was that Simon hadn’t shot anything then.

“You want to get in early, because that way you can start having late night conversations with the director about ‘The Graduate’, or whatever. We all have fantasies about those great movies of the Sixties and the Seventies. If you going to get involved with a project like this, you want to do it right.”

The band are due to perform on the line-up for Pitchfork Paris in November.