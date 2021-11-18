Belly contemplates an early demise on his new single ‘Flowers’

Belly has shared a brand new single from his latest album ‘See You Next Wednesday’ – you can watch the video for ‘Flowers’ below.

The Canadian rapper released his John Landis-inspired third LP back in August, featuring the singles ‘Die For It’ featuring Nas and The Weeknd, ‘IYKYK’, ‘Money On The Table’ featuring Benny The Butcher, ‘Zero Love’, ‘Requiem’, and ‘Better Believe’ featuring The Weeknd and Young Thug.

On ‘Flowers’, Belly contemplates an early death and asks for his well-deserved accolades before his demise.

Advertisement

“I don’t wanna die young, I don’t wanna be a stat’/ I don’t wanna relapse, I just need to smoke, where the weed at?/ I just need to relax, I don’t need your feedback/ I just wanna reflect with my feet up and my seat back/ I’ve been feelin’ like an outcast, word to Three Stacks/ I won’t be back/ I can never let ‘em find out where I sleep at,” he raps on the first verse.

He adds on the hook: “I might just disappear/ Give me my flowers while I’m still here/ Before you shed a tear/ Give me my flowers while I’m still here.”

Directed by Avteur, the accompanying video takes the viewer through a psychedelic journey set to a colourful, trippy landscape. You can watch the video below.

The Palestinian-born, Canadian-raised rapper’s latest album, ‘See You Next Wednesday’, follows the release of 2018’s ‘Immigrant’.

“This album was me really trying to find my footing again and trying to be comfortable making music,” Belly told NME in a recent interview. “I was drifting away from music and had been for a long time. I needed to unlearn a few things and try making music again.

Advertisement

“At a point I just had no emotional currency left. I had to get myself together to be able to even get stuff out. It was a tough mission, but with this album the more and more I created, the more I was able to loosen up.”

He added that it was important to him that he took the time to see that ‘See You Next Wednesday’ held together as a full-bodied piece of work.

“I wanted to make it cohesive; I didn’t want it to sound like a collection of songs,” he said. “I took my time, and that was probably the first time I’ve ever done that in my life. Instead of just being like, ‘Oh, we’ve got enough. Let’s roll,’ this time I was meticulous about everything.”