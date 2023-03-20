Ben Howard announces 2023 UK and European tour

Ben Howard has announced a 26-date live run which will take place across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

The tour will kick off at La Riviera in Madrid on May 18, with two nights in Amsterdam in June and a stop at the Philarmonie de Paris on July 4. This marks the musician’s first European run in five years.

Following dates in Europe, Howard will head to Glasgow’s SWG3 on July 21, with a sold out date at Alexandra Palace Park, London on July 22. The tour wraps up at Cardiff Castle on July 23.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, March 24. See full dates below and find tickets here.

The tour will see Howard presenting new material to fans for the first time, following the release of his fourth studio album ‘Collections From The Whiteout’ in 2021.

‘Sorry Kid’, the last single from ‘Collections From The Whiteout’, was shared in March 2021.

Premiering on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record, Howard’s atmospheric latest single was loosely inspired by the story of Anna Sorokin – the Russian-born German woman who was imprisoned in the US for fraudulently pretending to be a billionaire heiress.

‘Sorry Kid’ followed on from ‘What A Day’, ‘Crowhurst’s Meme’, ‘Far Out’ and ‘Follies Fixture’ in previewing ‘Collections From The Whiteout’.

Ben Howard Tour Dates 2023

MAY

18 – La Riviera, Madrid

19 – Santana 27, Bilbao

20 – Palacio de Congresos, Santiago de Compostela

22 – Coliseu Lisboa, Lisbon

23 – Coliseu Porto, Porto

25 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona

26 – Le Rocher de Palmer, Bordeaux

JUNE

15 – Fairview Park, Dublin

19 – Carré Theatre, Amsterdam

20 – Carré Theatre, Amsterdam

30 – Rock Werchter, Werchter

JULY

1 – The Mount, Wasing

2 – Down the Rabbit Hole, Beuningen

4 – Philarmonie de Paris, Paris

6 – Arena Wien, Vienna

7 – Pohoda Festival, Trenčín

9 – Sexto ‘Nplugged, Sesto Al Reghena

11 – Žluté Lázně, Prague

12 – Progresja Summer Stage, Warsaw

14 – Zitadelle, Berlin

15 – Stadtpark, Hamburg

17 – Tonhalle, Munich

18 – X-Tra, Zurich

21 – SWG3 Yard, Glasgow

22 – Alexandra Palace Park, London SOLD OUT

23 – Cardiff Castle, Cardiff