Ben Howard announces live-streamed show from Goonhilly Earth Station

Ben Howard has announced a special live-streamed show for next month – see the details below.

The London singer-songwriter is set to release his fourth album ‘Collections From The Whiteout’ next Friday (March 26) via Island.

Today (March 16), Howard has revealed details of a “global transmission” from Goonhilly Earth Station on Cornwall’s Lizard Peninsula.

Marking his first UK performance since 2019’s four-night billing at Brixton Academy, the musician will play new tracks live for the first time from the unique setting.

Fans will be able to tune in at 8pm GMT on Thursday, April 8. Tickets to the virtual event go on general sale at 9am GMT this Friday (March 19).

an exclusive one-off global live streaming event on 8th April to celebrate the release of the new album. on sale Friday, register here for pre-sale 📡 https://t.co/8tQurz1FvG pic.twitter.com/3VGDF3Yt7I — Ben Howard (@benhowardmusic) March 16, 2021

You can see the details for the other timezones below:



Stream 1, UK & Europe (Global Premiere): Thursday 8th April – LONDON (8pm BST), PARIS (9pm CEST)

Stream 2, East Coast North America & South America: Thursday 8th April – NEW YORK (8pm EDT)

Stream 3, West Coast North America & Central America: Thursday 8th April – LA (8pm PDT)

Stream 4, Australasia & South East Asia: Friday 9th April – TOKYO/SYDNEY (7pm JST / 8pm AEST)

Howard is supporting the Trussell Trust and Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders organisations, with fans being invited to donate to the causes upon booking tickets.

Last month, the singer announced two new shows at London’s Royal Festival Hall for September 18 and 19. Both dates have now sold out.

‘Collections From The Whiteout’, meanwhile, has been previewed with four tracks: ‘What A Day’, ‘Crowhurst’s Meme’, ‘Far Out’ and ‘Follies Fixture’.

Ben Howard co-produced the record – described as his “most fully realised to date” – alongside The National‘s Aaron Dessner, who last year helmed Taylor Swift‘s surprise albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

