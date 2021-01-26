Ben Howard shares new single ‘What A Day’ and announces fourth album

Ben Howard has returned with a new single called ‘What A Day’ – you can listen to it below.

The London singer-songwriter, whose last album ‘Noonday Dream’ came out in 2018, teased his comeback on social media earlier this week.

Premiering on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World this evening (January 26), ‘What A Day’ serves as the first taste of Howard’s upcoming fourth album ‘Collections From The Whiteout’, which will arrive on March 26 via Island.

Howard co-produced the record alongside The National‘s Aaron Dessner, who last year helmed Taylor Swift‘s surprise albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

The record, described as Howard’s “most fully realised to date”, marks “the first time Ben has opened the door to production outside of he and his bands closer confine”. Collaborators include pianist Thomas Bartlett (St. Vincent) and Bon Iver‘s longtime string arranger Rob Moose, who’s also worked with Laura Marling and Phoebe Bridgers.

You can pre-order/pre-save ‘Collections From The Whiteout’ here, and see its official artwork below.

‘What A Day’ is accompanied by a Cloe Bailly-directed official video, which was shot in Bulgaria. “This was a nonsense idea loosely thrown together on the Old English rhyme, ‘back to back they faced each other, drew their swords and shot each other’ with a bit of animal hysteria thrown in,” Howard explained.

“Cloe somehow transformed a basic countryside shoot ‘em up into an amazing tale of delightful retribution.”

Back in January 2019, Howard shared the song ‘Heave Ho’ in celebration of his four-night stint at Brixton Academy in London.