Ben Howard shares two new songs, ‘Far Out’ and ‘Follies Fixture’

Ben Howard has shared two new singles today (February 26), titled ‘Far Out’ and ‘Follies Fixture’.

The softly spoken vocalist announced the arrival of the tracks on social media earlier in the week, before they landed on streaming services today.

‘Far Out’ is the peppier of the two, carried by a slinky bassline and languid guitars, while ‘Follies Fixture’ is a more expansive soundscape, harking back to Howard’s textured 2018 release, ‘Noonday Dream’.

Listen to the new singles below:

Howard ended his two-year hiatus from music last month, sharing a new song titled ‘What A Day’ to mark the announcement that a fourth studio album is on its way.

It was quickly followed by a second new single, ‘Crowhurst’s Meme’, with all four freshly released tracks set to appear on ‘Collections From The Whiteout’ when it arrives next month.

The forthcoming record was co-produced with The National‘s Aaron Dessner and will feature guest artists for the first time on a Ben Howard album. The collaborators include St. Vincent pianist Thomas Bartlett, and string composer Rob Moose, known for his work with Laura Marling, Phoebe Bridgers and Bon Iver.

In 2019, Howard satiated fans with a single titled ‘Heave Ho’ to mark a four-show run at the Brixton Academy, but it was his only new music in between his last record and now.

His last full-length release was 2018’s ‘Noonday Dream’, which received three stars in an NME review.