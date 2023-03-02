Ben Kweller’s 16-year-old son, Dorian, dies in car accident

Ben Kweller‘s 16-year-old son, Dorian, died in a car accident on Monday (February 27), his family has announced.

The singer-songwriter, who has toured with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Death Cab for Cutie, shared the news on his Instagram page on Tuesday (February 28).

“There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night,” the musician wrote. “He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made: @reallyzev.”

He continued: “Dorian Zev wrote and recorded songs every day. A true poet from the day he started speaking. Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!!

“His first gig was in two weeks, at SXSW. My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make. My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen.”

Kweller continued that they were in “complete shock” and “don’t know what the future holds”.

“Lizzy, Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster. Thank you for your prayers and support and we apologize if we are slow to respond to messages,” he concluded.

In a separate post, Ben’s wife and Dorian’s mother, Liz Kweller, said her son was driving home when he swerved to avoid a truck in his lane (via Los Angeles Times). He was reportedly killed on impact when a tree limb came through the windshield.

“I’m in a state of shock and don’t know what to do or say. These words don’t sound real but we lost Dorian last night in a blink of an eye,” Liz wrote.

“I’m losing my mind and don’t know when I will ever be OK again. Please send our family as much positive energy. We are living in a nightmare and completely lost right now. I just want my baby boy back.”

In a follow-up post, Ben shared a clip of him playing guitar with his son, writing: “We lay our baby boy to rest on Friday. We’ve set up the Dorian Zev Kweller Memorial fund which is going to do great things. Please consider making a donation.”