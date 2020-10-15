BENEE announces debut album ‘Hey u x’, featuring Grimes and Lily Allen

BENEE is set to cap off a huge 2020 with the release of her highly-anticipated debut album, ‘Hey u x’.

She took to social media to make the announcement and share the Terry Hoff-designed album artwork, saying it has “thirteen songs biatch”.

She also revealed the album is due out on Friday November 13.

In an interview with the NZ Herald, the singer-songwriter revealed some of the big-name collaborations set to appear on the album, including Grimes, Lily Allen and Flo Milli.

“Oh my goodness, I still don’t quite believe that they’re all going to be on it, because I’m such a huge fan of all of their work,” she told the publication.

As reported by the NZ Herald, the album is also to feature singles released this year, including ‘Snail’ and ‘Night Garden’ with Kenny Beats and Bakar.

In addition, BENEE’s viral 2019 hit ‘Supalonely’ with Gus Dapperton will also reportedly appear on the album.

The release of ‘Hey u x’ follows BENEE’s two previous 2019 EPs, ‘Fire On Marzz’ and ‘Stella & Steve’.

This coming weekend, the singer is set to play a sold-out show at Auckland’s Spark Arena. For those who want to watch, she is also offering a ticketed live-stream of the event.

The album artwork for ‘Hey u x’ is:

The tracklist for ‘Hey u x’ is:

‘Happen To Me’ ‘Same Effect’ ‘Sheesh (feat. Grimes)’ ‘Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton)’ ‘Snail’ ‘Plain (feat. Lily Allen & Flo Milli)’ ‘Kool’ ‘Winter (feat. Mallrat)’ ‘A Little While’ ‘Night Garden (feat. Kenny Beats & Bakar)’ ‘All The Time (feat. Muroki)’ ‘If I Get To Meet You’ ‘C U’