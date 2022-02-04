BENEE drops dreamy new single ‘Beach Boy’ and announces ‘LYCHEE’ EP

BENEE has announced the details of her new EP ‘LYCHEE’ as well as dropping the lyric video for new single ‘Beach Boy’. Check it out below.

‘LYCHEE’ arrives on March 4 via Republic Record and will be the follow-up to the New Zealand pop star’s 2020 debut ‘Hey u x’. Her latest single was produced by Greg Kurstin and the EP also features tracks penned by Kenny Beats and Rostam.

“‘Beach Boy’ is pure fantasy, set in LA,” Benee shared in a statement. “It’s about being happy alone, but still wanting some love; wanting the thrill without the pain. It was the first time I’d worked with Greg Kurstin, and it was so sick…we got on super well, and I love this track…I think it is perfect for cruising down the freeway with the top down.”

Benee said that she was inspired to write the summer-infused love song after heading out of lockdown in New Zealand to work on sessions in Los Angeles, and that the new EP came from a “great creative space” despite what she called “the craziest time in all our lives”.

Benee previewed the project in October of last year, when she got candid about her mental health struggles in her song ‘Doesn’t Matter’. Check out the album artwork and tracklisting for ‘LYCHEE’ below.

‘LYCHEE’ TRACKLIST

1. ‘Beach Boy’

2. ‘Soft Side’

3. ‘Hurt You Gus’

4. ‘Never Ending’

5. ‘Marry Myself’

6. ‘Doesn’t Matter’

7. ‘Make You Sick’

BENEE announced her world-wide tour in November of last year. The tour will kick off in New Zealand before stopping in Australia in March, Europe and the UK across April and May, and North America in June. Tickets are on sale here.

JANUARY

Saturday 8 – Whangamata, Dance Farm

FEBRUARY

Friday 25 – Nelson, Trafalgar Centre

Sunday 27 – Dunedin, Town Hall

MARCH

Tuesday 1 – Invercargill, ILT Stadium

Thursday 3 – Auckland, Town Hall

Friday 4 – Hamilton, Globex Arena Claudelands

Saturday 5 – Wellington, Anderson Park

Sunday 6 – Tauranga, Lion Foundation Centre

Friday 11 – Palmerston North Central, Energy Trust Arena

Saturday 12 – Napier, Pettigrew Arena

Sunday 13 – New Plymouth, TSB Stadium

Friday 18 – Hobart, Botanical Gardens

Saturday 19 – Canberra, Wine Machine

Sunday 20 – Gold Coast, HOTA Amphitheatre

Wednesday 23 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 25 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Sunday 27 – Perth, Red Hill Amphitheatre

Tuesday 29 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

APRIL

Saturday 2 – Yarra Valley, Wine Machine

Sunday 3 – Wollongong, Yours & Owls

Thursday 7 – Sydney, Big Top

Saturday 9 – Hunter Valley, Wine Machine

Thursday 28 – Moscow, Izvestya Hall

Saturday 30 – Åre, Åre Sessions Festival

MAY

Sunday 1 – Stockholm, Fallan

Monday 2 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

Wednesday 4 – Copenhagen, Amager Bio

Friday 6 – Brussel, Les Nuits Botanique

Saturday 7 – Paris, Trabendo

Monday 9 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

Tuesday 10 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall

Friday 13 – Luxembourg, Rockhall Club

Sunday 15 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers

Monday 16 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Tuesday 17 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thursday 19 – Zurich, Komplex 457

Friday 20 – Milan, Fabrique

Sunday 22 – Prague, Roxy

Monday 23 – Munich, Freiheitshalle

Tuesday 24 – Vienna, Arena

Thursday 26 – Warsaw, Proxima

Friday 27 – Hamburg, Mojo

Saturday 28 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

Tuesday 31 – Montreal, QC Corona Theatre

JUNE

Wednesday 1 – Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theatre

Friday 3 – Minneapolis, First Avenue

Saturday 4 – Chicago, Vic Theatre

Monday 6 – Detroit, St. Andrew’s Hall

Tuesday 7 – Columbus, Newport Music Hall

Wednesday 8 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

Tuesday 14 – Boston, House of Blues

Wednesday 15 – Philadelphia, Theatre of Living Arts

Friday 17 – Atlanta, Variety Playhouse

Tuesday 21 – Englewood, Gothic Theatre

Wednesday 22 – Salt Lake City, The Depot

Friday 24 – Seattle, The Showbox

Saturday 25 – Portland, Crystal Ballroom

Sunday 26 – Vancouver, Vogue Theatre

Tuesday 28 – San Francisco, The Warfield Theatre

Thursday 30 – Los Angeles, The Novo

When ‘Hey u x’ was released in November of 2020, NME gave the album four stars, calling it an “open approach to music, skipping from edgy, futuristic production to the easy-going melodies.”