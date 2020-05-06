BENEE releases alternate version of viral hit ‘Supalonely’

New Zealand breakthrough artist BENEE – real name Stella Bennett – has released a laid-back version of her viral track, ‘Supalonely’.

The track, titled ‘Lownely’, was created the night that New Zealand entered lockdown to deal with the spread of COVID-19. The alternate version was also released alongside a music clip made with a visualiser. Watch it below:

Advertisement

“I decided that I wanted to show a different side to the song seeing as when I wrote it, I was actually at a pretty low point,” the 20-year old said in a statement.

“My guitar player Tiare came up with the guitar parts which I loved! I wanted to create a slow sad indie vibe and she did a really awesome job of this! We ended up getting it mixed by Dilip Harris in the UK who does a lot of work for King Krule (who I love) I thought he would really complement the style of the song.”

The original ‘Supalonely’ was released in December and earned global popularity in part thanks to TikTok. In a recent feature with NME, BENEE went into greater detail on how the video platform has impacted her career.

“It’s all been very crazy, especially during this weird time. I’m in isolation and just watching it all happen. I’m being sent videos of people dancing and seeing YouTubers I used to watch when I was 14 doing dances to it,” she explained.

“It’s definitely opened up a lot of doors for me at the moment. I think a lot of people have gone on and listened to my other songs and I know they wouldn’t have found them if it wasn’t for TikTok, so I have a lot to thank the app for.”