New Zealand indie-pop star Benee has released a brand-new track, ‘Night Garden’, her first original release this year.

Her latest single features UK singer Bakar and production from Kenny Beats. Listen to ‘Night Garden’ below:

‘Night Garden’ was recorded in Kenny Beats’ studio in Los Angeles, with Bakar’s verse recorded just prior to lockdown. In a statement, Benee – whose real name is Stella Bennett – described working with Beats as “awesome”. “He was so fast [at] making the beat that it was also probably the fastest I have ever had to write a song ha ha!” the singer joked.

She also added that she wanted Bakar to feature on the track because he had “the coolest voice”. “I felt it would be sick to have him on it!” she said.

In addition to the new release, Benee was recently announced as Apple Music’s latest Up Next artist, a digital monthly program that spotlights on emerging artists.

Last month, Benee made her television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed her breakthrough track, ‘Supalonely’. This performance was followed up by another on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Earlier this year, the singer released an alternate version of her viral hit, ‘Lownely‘, which featured a more laid-back vibe than the original. The song was released alongside a visualiser music clip.