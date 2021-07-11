Benee shares lo-fi cover of Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’

New Zealand indie-pop singer Benee has delivered a cover of Gotye’s global hit ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’, featuring Kimbra.

Recorded for Amazon Music, the lo-fi cover sees the singer slow down the track, laying hushed vocals over woozy synths. Benee’s version comes as ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ celebrated its tenth anniversary earlier this month.

Benee released her debut album, ‘Hey u x’, in November last year. NME gave the release a four-star review upon its release, describing it as an “eclectic collection where Benee’s biggest strength is just being herself”.

“‘Hey u x’ is the sound of a pop star who’s resolutely herself and, ultimately, there’s nothing cooler than that.”

Speaking to NME on the album, the singer – real name Stella Bennett – said she “really wanted to take risks on this album and make something chaotic”.

“I always like to inject an element of fun into my music,” Bennett said last year.

“I can do sad romantic songs, for sure, but I’m not someone who really takes myself too seriously. Songwriting for me is about fusing genres and making a new musical soup every time”.