Benefit concerts marking 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s ‘Chronic Town’ announced

Two concerts celebrating 40 years of R.E.M.’s debut EP ‘Chronic Town’ have been announced by The Black Crowes‘ Rich Robinson.

Set to take place on December 14 and 15 in Georgia, the two concerts will double as benefit shows with proceeds going towards Planned Parenthood. The first event will be at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, while the following night’s concert will head to the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta.

On both nights, Robinson will feature in the house band, which also includes the Black Crowes bassist Sven Pipien and drummer Barrett Martin, and comedian David Cross will host.

The all-star line-up also includes Darius Rucker, John Cameron Mitchell, Fred Armisen, Kevn Kinney, Lenny Kaye, Mitch Easter, Steve Wynn, David Ryan Harris, Elf Power, Pylon Reenactment Society, and more. The December 14 show also includes the Indigo Girls and John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band.

Happy to share that we’ll be celebrating the 40th anniversary of @remhq's Chronic Town this December! Join us at the Coca-Cola Roxy on December 15th – proceeds go to support @PPFA. Tickets on sale Friday at 10am.https://t.co/dyEP8lPtON pic.twitter.com/WoAj5zVl27 — TheBlackCrowes (@theblackcrowes) October 4, 2022

Speaking of the events, Robinson said (via Rolling Stone), “Growing up in Atlanta in the 1980s, R.E.M. was the preeminent band of that era. Their music was a huge influence not only on the Atlanta music scene but also on my brother and me. I’m so happy to be able to put together this celebration for a band that meant so much to us and music, and Chronic Town is what started it all.”

Tickets for the Coca-Cola Roxy show on December 15 will go on sale tomorrow (October 7) at 10am EST, while tickets for the 40 Watt Club concert on December 14 will be available from October 11 at 10am EST. Find tickets here.

In July, R.E.M guitarist Peter Buck and Soundgarden‘s Kim Tahyil surprised fans when they joined The Black Crowes on stage at the latter band’s Seattle show.

Buck came out as a guest for a cover performance of his band’s ‘The One I Love’, sticking around as Thayil came out for the collective to perform a rendition of Velvet Underground‘s ‘Rock And Roll’.