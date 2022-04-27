Benefits announce 2022 UK tour

Benefits have announced plans for a headline UK tour in the autumn.

The Teesside punk outfit will hit the road in November kicking off at Glasgow Stereo on November 18 with further dates lined up in Sunderland, Southampton, Exeter, Bristol Birmingham, London, Nottingham, Manchester and Leeds. You can view the full list of dates below.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (April 29) at 10am and can be purchased here.

Advertisement

Frontman Kingsley Hall also shared a lengthy message apologising for not being able to play Wales and Northern Ireland yet along with a host of towns and cities.

“There’s loads of places we’d liked to play that we’ve so far managed to miss – Wales, Northern Ireland, most of Scotland, East Anglia, the bit between London and the Midlands and we WILL rectify this, please be patient, we’re not ignoring you,” he wrote.

“With a big wedge of luck and a decent slot at a pressing plant we’re hoping to have something to promote around this time next year and when that happens we want to be everywhere. We’re grateful to every single one of you, we’re on your side. So stay interested, come see us if you can, keep pushing.”

Speaking to NME last June, Kingsley Hall – formerly of The Chapman Family – said that he didn’t want Benefits’ live shows to seem “half-arsed” but rather “an explosion of power and anger”.

“We don’t have anyone editing us or telling us what to do,” Hall explained. “We’re not writing to get on radio, we’re not writing to be populist or to be liked. When all that’s off the table, we become more honest, and that’s what seems to be clicking with people. We don’t give a fuck and that’s fine.”

Advertisement

The band recently announced details of their first ever 7″ single, to be released via Yard Act‘s Zen F.C. label.

The new release will land on June 3, the day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and feature recent singles ‘Empire’ and ‘Flag’.