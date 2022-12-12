Benefits announce new 2023 UK tour dates

Benefits have announced details of a new UK headline tour for 2023 – see the full list of dates and get ticket details below.

The Teesside punk outfit, who released most recent single ‘Thump’ back in October, will hit the road next April for a 10-date tour beginning in Glasgow.

Dates in Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Brighton and more will follow, before the dates wrap up in Newcastle on April 30.

Advertisement

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale here from 10am tomorrow (December 13).

APRIL 2023

21 – Glasgow, The Rum Shack

22 – Leeds, Lending Room

23 – Manchester, Soup Kitchen

24 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

25 – Tunbridge Wells, Forum

26 – Brighton, Chalk

27 – London, 100 Club

28 – Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

29 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

30 – Newcastle, Cluny

Reviewing Benefits’ gig in London last month, NME said: “For all the rage, there’s a lot of heart on display too. Towards the end of the set, Kingsley Hall speaks of years of being overwhelmed by “anxiety, stress and fear” and how the only way he can get over it is by admitting it.

““It’s a bit like Alcoholics Anonymous,” he says, but at more eardrum-threatening volumes. It may have been an exorcism for him, but tonight is a wake up call for everyone else. Stand out, stand up, be heard: don’t let the fuckers keep you down.”

Speaking to NME last summer, Hall said that he didn’t want Benefits’ live gigs to seem “half-arsed” but rather “an explosion of power and anger”. He added: “We don’t have anyone editing us or telling us what to do.”