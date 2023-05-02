Benefits, Cavetown and more announced for Glastonbury 2023 on Left Field line-up

Benefits, Cavetown, Big Joanie, Cassyette and more have been announced for Glastonbury‘s 2023 Left Field line-up.

Other acts announced on the line-up, which spotlights “voices from the front line of the struggle in debate and performance”, include Deadletter, Crawlers, Billy Bragg, Delilah Bon, Kid Kapichi, Dréya Mac, Tom A. Smith, Lime Garden, Jamie Webster and Will Varley.

“Recharge your activism with this year’s @glastoleftfield line-up,” the festival posted on Instagram, which hosts “purveyors of pop and politics at Glastonbury since 2002”.

“As the shape of the post-pandemic world begins to form, it’s clear that people are more willing to stand up and be counted,” stage host Bragg wrote in a statement. “Workers are striking, agitators are mobilising, and the fight for truth and justice is becoming ever more urgent.

“At Left Field, we’re responding to this clamour by bringing you voices from the front line of the struggle in debate and performance. Whether it’s radical perspectives or great music you want, stand up and be counted at Left Field.”

Debates scheduled at the Left Field tent also include ‘Woman, Life, Freedom: Solidarity with Iran’, ‘One Minute to Midnight: Can Politics Deliver On Climate Action?’ and ‘Truth, Justice and Change For Grenfell?’

In March this year, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses were named as the final two headliners at this year’s Glastonbury Festival — which runs from June 21-25 — joining the previously announced Elton John.

Other confirmed acts include Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey, Wizkid, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

Last month, The Field Of Avalon area at Glastonbury Festival also revealed its line-up for 2023, which will host Will Young, The Damned, Melanie C, Jake Shears, and Laura Mvula.

The announcement followed the West Holts stage line-up reveal, where Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental will deliver headline sets, and the Silver Hayes area line-up reveal.

This weekend also saw the announcement of the Croissant Neuf stage, where the likes of Adwaith, Ailbhe Reddy and The Busy Twist will perform.

This weekend, Cardiff-based rising musician N’famady Kouyaté was announced as the winner of Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition for 2023, with NME 100 stars for 2022: Prima Queen and VLURE winning runner-up positions. Founder Emily Eavis also announced that all nine finalists will get a slot to perform at this year’s festival