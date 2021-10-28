Benefits announce first-ever UK headline tour for 2022

Benefits have announced their first UK headline tour – you can find all the details below.

The Teesside punk outfit will hit the road in February, with shows scheduled for Birmingham (February 21), London (22), Manchester (23), Nottingham (24), York (25) Newcastle (26) and Glasgow (27).

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (October 29) at 10am BST – you can buy yours from here.

Announcing the tour on social media today (October 28), Benefits wrote: “Please buy tickets early if you’re coming, we’re fucking class and you don’t want to miss us.

“We’re keeping ticket prices down as much as we can, everywhere is less than a tenner a ticket. We’re skimping on riders too, rather have cheaper tickets than half a crate of carling and some crisps. We’ll do whatever we can to get you in, support us.”

Check out the announcement posts below.

Benefits are due to play their “first proper headline show” next Saturday (November 6) at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds. Tickets are available here.

Speaking to NME back in June, frontman Kingsley Hall said that he didn’t want Benefits’ live shows to seem “half-arsed” but rather an “an explosion of power and anger”.

“We don’t have anyone editing us or telling us what to do,” Hall explained. “We’re not writing to get on radio, we’re not writing to be populist or to be liked. When all that’s off the table, we become more honest, and that’s what seems to be clicking with people. We don’t give a fuck and that’s fine.”

Benefits have released a trio of singles throughout 2021: ‘Empire’, ‘We See You’ and ‘Flag’.