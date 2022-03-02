Benefits frontman thanks promoters for updating rider to include gifts for his young daughter

Kingsley Hall, vocalist in punk band Benefits, has thanked promoters for granting his wish that the band’s rider should include “something that will make my little girl smile”.

Hall gave “special thanks” to promoters at The Bodega in Nottingham, York’s Fulford Arms and more venues for supplying the band’s tour rider with soft toys, books, chocolate and other gifts for his young daughter.

It was in effort to reduce “frivolous waste” and to save money on bands’ typically booze-stocked riders, Hall explained to The Line of Best Fit.

“One of the points of what we’re doing is to try and reimagine the way we’re doing gigs. When I booked the dates we were asked by various venues as to what our rider was and to be honest the usual staples that are usually provided don’t really appeal anymore. (Boring boring booze),” he said.

“We agreed that if we could keep costs down on the rider we could maybe keep the ticket prices down or give that extra money to support bands. Sick of seeing frivolous waste.”

Special thanks to all the promoters who responded to our rider request to get something that will make my little girl smile. Shout out to @oldspeckledben, Jonnie Greaves, Chris at @fulfordarmsyork, and the staff at @bodeganotts you’re all magic and she loves your prezzies. pic.twitter.com/fAo8jVbVd7 — Benefits (@Benefitstheband) February 28, 2022

Hall added that the idea to include small gifts for his daughter was to help retain a “connection” to her because the band’s recently finished tour marked the first time that he’d been away from her for an extended period of time.

The Tesside punk outfit have now wrapped their debut UK headline tour, which took in shows in Birmingham (February 21), London (22), Manchester (23), Nottingham (24), York (25) Newcastle (26) and Glasgow (27).

In January the band shared a fierce new track called ‘Meat Teeth’, which tells the tale of “overheard conversations and frustrations, underpinned by disillusionment and rage”.