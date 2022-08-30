Benjamin Clementine announces new record ‘And I Have Been’, shares lead single ‘Genesis’

Benjamin Clementine has announced details of his new record ‘And I Have Been’ and shared lead single ‘Genesis’ – check it out below.

‘And I Have Been’ is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘I Tell A Fly’ and is due for release October 28, via his own label Preserve Artists.

According to Clementine, “‘And I Have Been’ was conceived during COVID. Like everyone, I was also confronted with a lot of lessons, complications and epiphanies to do with sharing my path with someone special.” The record was entirely written, performed, produced and mixed by Benjamin Clementine.

The announcement also comes alongside new single ‘Genesis’.

Speaking about the track, Clementine explained that “’Genesis’ is a song about the constant denial of my roots. But as always no matter what we do in the new world our old world is buried in our subconscious. I found myself in a love hate relationship with my roots. I am trapped in free.”

The record will also feature recently released singles ‘Copening’ and ‘Weakened’.

‘And I Have Been’ tracklist:

‘Residue’

‘Delighted’

‘Difference’

‘Genesis’

‘Gypsy, BC’

‘Atonement’

‘Last Movement Of Hope’

‘Copening’

‘Weakend’

‘Auxiliary’

‘Loveluster’

‘Recommence’

According to a press release, ‘And I Have Been’ will be followed up by another record next year. “‘Part One’ is just setting the scene, it’s the tip of the iceberg which sets the scene for ‘Part Two’, which goes deeper,” said Clementine.

In an Instagram post about ‘And I Have Been’ shared earlier this year, Clementine said: ​​“It’s my pleasure to share these few new songs with you. Indeed this is not an album or my third album because that’s all recorded and will be released possibly early next year. But these songs I share right now have been nagging me for the past few years and some times you’ve got to get rid to let road. Take or add whatever you feel.”

Benjamin Clementine recently made his acting debut as Herald Of The Change in Denis Villeneuve’s multiple Oscar-winning film Dune. Earlier this year, it was confirmed a Part Two has begun filming.