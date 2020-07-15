GAMING  

Coroner confirms Elvis Presley’s grandson Benjamin Keough took his own life

Keough was the son of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough

By Sam Moore
Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough in 2015 (Picture: MJT/AdMedia/Newscom/Alamy Live News)

A coroner has confirmed that Benjamin Keough, the late grandson of Elvis Presley, took his own life.

Keough, who was the son of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, passed away on Sunday (July 12) in Calabasas, California. He was 27.

Following an autopsy, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office have confirmed that Keough took his own life, with his cause of death being listed as a shotgun wound.

In a statement released earlier this week, Lisa Marie Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said that she is “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley.

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Lisa Marie once described Keough’s resemblance to her famous father as “just uncanny”.

“Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage,” she once said (via TMZ).

“Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

