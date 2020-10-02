Benjamin Keough has been laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis

Elvis Presley‘s late grandson Benjamin Keough has been laid to rest next to the iconic singer in Graceland.

Keough, who was the son of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, passed away in July in Calabasas, California, after taking his own life. He was 27.

A funeral was held for him later that month and yesterday (October 1), it was confirmed on Graceland’s Facebook page that he had been buried at the property alongside Elvis and other members of the Presley family.

“Benjamin Storm Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley,” the post read.

Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his… Posted by Elvis Presley's Graceland on Thursday, October 1, 2020

According to The Daily Memphian, Keough’s burial was the first to take place at Graceland in 40 years, with the last being Elvis’ grandmother in 1980 and the first since the home has been open for public tours.

Following an autopsy back in July, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his cause of death as a shotgun wound.

In a statement at the time, Lisa Marie Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said that she is “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley.

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Lisa Marie once described Keough’s resemblance to her famous father as “just uncanny”.

