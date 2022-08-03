Benny Blanco drops humorous teaser for collaborative track with BTS and Snoop Dogg

Benny Blanco has released a humorous teaser for ‘Bad Decisions’, his upcoming collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg.

The American musician and producer took to social media yesterday (August 2) to post a new video teaser for the collaborative single. In it, a deep voiceover reminiscent of old movie trailers declares BTS’ return to music before naming each artist on the track one by one – save for Blanco, who the voiceover quizzically mistakes for BTS member Jimin.

The trailer, captioned “they’re back 💜,” is accompanied by a YouTube premiere link for the music video for ‘Bad Decisions’.

Advertisement

Slated for release on August 5, ‘Bad Decisions’ is the first single from Blanco’s as-yet-unnamed third LP, which will be released later this year. It is also part of a collaboration with Xbox.

“I’m still pinching myself,” Blanco said of the forthcoming collaboration. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”

‘Bad Decisions’ also marks Blanco’s second time working with BTS. Earlier this year, he released a medley of three fan favourite BTS songs in collaboration with the band. The medley featured remixes of singles ‘Fake Love’, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’, all done by Blanco.

In other BTS news, the septet recently announced that their variety show Run BTS will be returning with a new special episode. It will mark the first episode of the show in 10 months, after its third season concluded in October 2021.