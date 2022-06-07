Benny The Butcher remixes Kendrick Lamar’s ‘We Cry Together’ for Buffalo shooting victim fund

Benny The Butcher has reworked Kendrick Lamar‘s song ‘We Cry Together’ to raise money through the Buffalo Survivors Fund for the 10 victims’ families.

The rapper from the New York city released ‘Welcome To The States’ yesterday (June 6), which is a remix of one of Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers‘ tracks, to highlight the ongoing tragedy of gun violence in the US.

In addition, Butcher’s Black Soprano Family brand has also released a T-shirt that can be bought via its website for approximately $40 (£32). All proceeds will be donated to the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund.

In the remix’s accompanying video viewers are informed there have been at least 233 mass shootings in the US through to last Wednesday (June 1), which equates to more than one per day so far in 2022.

Butcher is responding to the what the police labelled a racially motivated attack at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on May 14. On his reversioning of Lamar’s song he raps: “Ideologies formed on hate / Now the grocery stores ain’t safe.”

10 Black people were killed and three others were injured in the mass shooting. The suspect, 18-year-old white male Payton Gendron, was apprehended and is being charged with first-degree murder. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

After the Buffalo shooting, Butcher called out social media for antagonising rappers and athletes looking for their reactions instead of using actions of their own to help.

“Stop taking this opportunity to antagonise the people that’s hear that’s doing better than you,” he said. “First and foremost, like I say, I’m gonna do anything that my community needs me to do – I already been doing it. But guess what? It’s not to get y’all approval. Fuck y’all!”

Other figures in the entertainment world have called for tighter gun controls in the wake of recent shootings – which also includes the Uvalde school shooting – ranging from Madonna to Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.