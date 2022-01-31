Benny The Butcher teams up with J. Cole for new single ‘Johnny P’s Caddy’

Benny The Butcher and J. Cole have teamed up for a new single, titled ‘Johnny P’s Caddy’.

Released on Friday (January 28), the cut was produced by Alchemist and references the old school Cadillac that Benny’s father owned when he was a kid. His dad would play music for him and fellow Griselda member Westside Gunn while driving them around, which Benny credits with developing a passion for music.

‘Johnny P’s Caddy’ arrived alongside an accompanying music video, featuring clips of the rappers spitting bars in various settings. Watch it below.

Advertisement

“Any rapper will tell you when you’re working with someone like Cole, it’s like a match of wits; you gotta go crazy, because you know he is,” Benny said in a press statement. “Iron sharpens iron. You want it to be an environment where someone has the presence to push you. It’s dope!”

The track is the lead single off Benny’s forthcoming album ‘Tana Talk 4’, which is set to arrive later this year. It’ll mark the sequel to 2018’s ‘Tana Talk 3’.

Last November, Benny linked up with Morray for the single ‘Never Fail’. It came months after his signing to Def Jam, thanks largely to Snoop Dogg, who took over as the label’s executive creative consultant in June 2021.