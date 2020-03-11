Berlin’s Berghain nightclub cancels all events until late April due to coronavirus outbreak

Berlin’s Berghain nightclub has announced that it will close for over a month due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

The world famous venue has announced that it will cancel all ‘self-produced’ events in a statement posted on its website in both German and English.

“On occasion of the current health situation and in the best health interest of our staff, artists and guests, all previously announced self-produced club events in Berghain, Panorama Bar and Säule are being discontinued as a precaution until April 20 2020,” the statement reads.

There are 1296 cases of coronavirus in Germany as of March 11, with the country’s chancellor Angela Merkel warning that 70% of the country’s population could become infected.

Gatherings of more than 1,000 people were banned in Berlin yesterday, with Berghain’s capacity standing at 1,500.

Coronavirus has already taken a significant toll on the world’s music and nightlife scenes, with SXSW cancelled and Coachella postponed in an effort to slow the disease’s spread.

With SXSW’s cancellation leaving many artists out of pocket, NME has teamed up with legendary London venue The 100 Club to host a last minute live showcase to support bands that were set to perform at the Austin festival.

The gig takes place on March 22. Ticket and line-up details will be announced next week. Visit here for info and to register your interest.