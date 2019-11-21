Bernie Sanders attends Ariana Grande concert – and Ariana approves

"I will never smile this hard again"

Bernie Sanders has surprised Ariana Grande by turning up to watch one of her concerts.

Ahead of a Democratic debate that Sanders was attending in Atlanta yesterday (November 20), the Senator attended Grande’s concert at the State Farm Arena.

Later, Grande shared some images capturing the moment on Twitter, along with a note showing her support for the 78-year-old politician.

“MY GUY,” Grande wrote, adding: “Thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for!” Grande revealed in the post that over 20K young people had already registered to vote at her shows.

She continued: “also I will never smile this hard again promise.” You can see the post below:

Yesterday, Grande was revealed as one of this year’s leading Grammy Award nominees, with five nominations. Other artists leading the nominations included Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish.

There were multiple nominations too for Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey in an awards list dominated by women in the pop categories.

Other nods went to Thom Yorke, Bon Iver, James Blake, The Chemical Brothers and Vampire Weekend and in the Rock Album category, The Cranberries have received a nomination for their final album, ‘In The End’, which was completed following the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan in 2018.

Recognising her nominations, Grande wrote on Twitter yesterday: “thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together.

“the acknowledgement is truly enough on its own for me and my heart. pls allow me to bring all of my friends who made this w me so they can make sure my heart is beating.”