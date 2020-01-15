Bernie Sanders backs Cardi B as she considers move into politics

Bernie Sanders has backed Cardi B, after the rapper revealed she was considering a move into politics.

The US Presidential hopeful and Vermont senator said the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper would bring “great” experience to the political arena after she revealed her ambitions on Twitter.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” Sanders told TMZ.

“She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Cardi, who last week criticised Donald Trump’s air strike against Iran, first revealed her political plans last weekend.

“Think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment,” wrote Cardi on Twitter.

She added: “No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

In August last year, Cardi teamed up with Sanders on a new Presidential campaign video. The pair sat down at Detroit’s TEN Nail bar, where they reportedly discussed issues such as student debt, climate change, and minimum wage.

Sanders said of Cardi at the time: “She is really smart, and she is deeply concerned about what’s happening in this country. She comes from a humble background. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty, to struggle, and she wants to make sure we can improve life for working people, and I’m delighted that she’s a supporter.”

She has since pledged her full support for Sanders’ 2020 campaign.