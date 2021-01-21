Bernie Sanders has been Photoshopped into various classic album covers following his appearance at president Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony yesterday (January 20).

The US senator, who took the “very difficult” decision to suspend his presidential campaign last April, was among the limited crowd at the US Capitol as Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th POTUS.

Donning a coat, a pair of mittens and a protective face mask, a shivering Sanders soon became meme fodder across social media owing to his unimpressed demeanour.

Advertisement

Taking things one step further, one music fan on Instagram tasked themselves with superimposing the politician into the artwork for records by The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Arctic Monkeys, Paramore, The Killers, Foals and many more.

Set up and run by Tatiana Tenreyro, the @theberniealbums account has currently paused requests from fans but will resume taking suggestions tomorrow (January 22). You can see a selection of the best designs below.

Advertisement

Artists themselves are also getting in on the action, with Blondie sharing a version of the iconic ‘Parallel Lines’ cover featuring Sanders as part of the band’s line-up. You can see that above.

Last month, Bernie Sanders presented Dua Lipa with an award and joked that “it’s time for new rules” in the US in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “What this year has made clear, more than anything else, is that none of us can go back to business as usual,” he explained.

Making his first speech as president yesterday, Joe Biden said: “The people – the will of the people – has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We’ve learned again that democracy is precious; democracy is fragile. And at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

Following the ceremony, the likes of Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and Katy Perry performed as part of the Celebrating America live-stream. New Radicals, meanwhile, reunited for the first time in 22 years to play ‘You Get What You Give’ on Parade Across America.