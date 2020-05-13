GAMING  

News Music News

Bernie Sanders has Red Hot Chili Peppers and Prince merchandise hanging in his office

The Senator's choice of office decoration caught many an eye during yesterday's televised Senate committee meeting

By Sam Moore
Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders (Picture: Getty)

Bernie Sanders’ home office set-up includes Red Hot Chili Peppers and Prince wall hangings.

The Vermont Senator revealed his apparent admiration for the two acts yesterday (March 12) as he appeared via video conference at a Senate committee meeting which was held to hear testimonies from members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted two interesting wall hangings that were on display in the background while Sanders made this remote engagement: a bass drum head from Prince’s backing band the New Power Generation and a framed Red Hot Chili Peppers tour poster.

Sanders has recruited both the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the New Power Generation to perform at his campaign rallies in the past, with the latter performing at a Sanders event back in November.

The Chilis performed at a Sanders fundraiser event back in February 2016, which was held to raise money for the Senator’s ultimately unsuccessful bid to become the 2016 Democratic nominee for US President.

Sanders’ 2020 campaign attracted a host of endorsements from notable musicians, including The Strokes, Cardi B and Kim Gordon.

His decision to suspend his campaign and drop out of the race last month was met with disappointment, but also support and well-wishes from his high-profile supporters.

