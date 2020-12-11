Bernie Sanders presented Dua Lipa with an award last night (December 10), joking that “it’s time for new rules” in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US Senator gave Lipa the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Women In Music awards, held virtually last night.

It comes after the pair discussed universal healthcare over Zoom earlier this year.

“What this year has made clear, more than anything else, is that none of us can go back to business as usual,” Sanders said before presenting Lipa the award.

“The winner of tonight’s Powerhouse Award understands that. She has said loudly and clearly with her actions that now is the time to fight for a better future for all. She is fighting for young people, women, refugees, the LGBT community [and] she is using her platform to bring people into the democratic process. She is raising her voice to demand real change.”

Referencing the pair’s recent Zoom call, Sanders joked: “She knows the rules have to change, that it is time for new rules.” Watch the presentation via Billboard.

Calling Sanders a “personal hero” of hers when accepting the award, Lipa said the award is accepted in solidarity with “fellow female artists and women all over the world.”

“We’ve still got so far to go for real equality,” she said. “Let’s keep celebrating the women, and keep encouraging all the young girls out there to be the powerhouses of the future.”

On their recent Zoom chat, Lipa and Sanders discussed voter suppression ahead of November’s US election, as well as the power of the UK’s NHS. “For us Brits, we consider the NHS a right, just like having running water in our house,” Lipa said.

Elsewhere at last night’s Billboard Women In Music awards, Cardi B was presented with the Woman Of The Year by the mother of the late Breonna Taylor. “Cardi has used her platform to spread the truth about what happened to Breonna and to reaffirm that Black women’s lives matter,” Tamika Palmer said.