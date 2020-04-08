Kim Gordon and Mark Hamill react as Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign

Figures from the entertainment world have responded to Bernie Sanders’ decision to suspend his US presidential campaign.

The senator made his staff aware of the move on a conference call earlier today (April 8), the BBC report. He had become a frontrunner in the Democratic nomination contest earlier this year.

Throughout his campaign, Sanders received support from artists such as The Strokes, Public Enemy and Bon Iver, each having performed at rallies or on live-streamed events.

Among the first to respond to today’s news was former Sonic Youth singer Kim Gordon, who last month endorsed Sanders by taking part in a bizarre mock baking tutorial.

Thank you @BernieSanders for putting great ideas above politics and having the courage to stand by them ! And Actually meaning what you say ! You brought meaning to politics! — Kim Gordon (@KimletGordon) April 8, 2020

Even though @BernieSanders has suspended his campaign we can still cast a vote for him on the ballot and continue to collect delegates to exert influence on the party platform at the convention — Kim Gordon (@KimletGordon) April 8, 2020

Thank you @BernieSanders. You would have had my enthusiastic vote had you prevailed. Grateful for all you have contributed to the future of this nation & for graciously putting country first.#UnitedWeWin https://t.co/t8q150oDgC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 8, 2020

Solidarity @berniesanders The struggle for a better world goes on. https://t.co/9sgjdN4dEK — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 8, 2020

Explaining that his decision had been “very difficult and painful” to make, Sanders said: “If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination, I would certainly continue.”

He went on to discuss how the campaign had “transformed American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become and have taken this country a major step forward in the never-ending struggle for economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice.”

Joe Biden now looks set to be named the Democratic party’s nominee in August. The former Vice President will then go up against current POTUS Donald Trump during the November general election.

Over the weekend, Justin Vernon debuted a new Bon Iver song during Bernie Sanders’ live-streamed “virtual town hall” event. Also performing in the broadcast was Soccer Mommy.

Earlier in the year, The Strokes performed at Sanders’ rally in Durham, New Hampshire, where they debuted two then-unreleased songs. Julian Casablancas and co. later put their range of Bernie Sanders T-shirts on sale to the public.