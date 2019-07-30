Bernie Sanders teams up with Cardi B for new 2020 campaign video

New running mate?

Cardi B has thrown her support behind Bernie Sanders by teaming up with the US politician for a new Presidential campaign video.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ star sat down with the Vermont senator at Detroit’s TEN Nail bar, where they reportedly discussed issues such asstudent debt, climate change, and minimum wage.

Although the video is yet to be released, Sanders said it would aim to encourage more young people to vote.

“We [are] working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” Sanders told CNN.

“The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

Posting on Instagram afterwards, Cardi shared a picture of the two enjoying an in-depth conversation in the unlikely setting.

“Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country,” she said.

“A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be ? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered. Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!”

The video comes after Sanders discussed his burgeoning friendship with Jimmy Kimmel last week and praised her rise to super-stardom.

“We have talked on the phone on several occasions,” said Sanders. “She is really smart, and she is deeply concerned about what’s happening in this country.” He explains, “She comes from a humble background. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty, to struggle, and she wants to make sure we can improve life for working people, and I’m delighted that she’s a supporter.”

Sanders is currently seeking the Democrat Presidential nomination for 2020, but faces a crowded field of competition. The likes of Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker are among his main rivals.