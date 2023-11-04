Bernie Taupin calls out Jann Wenner at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023

Bernie Taupin has called out Jann Wenner in his acceptance speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023.

Taupin, best known for writing many songs with Sir Elton John including ‘Tiny Dancer’, was the recipient of a Musical Excellence Award at the Rock Hall last night (November 3). He was inducted alongside Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, George Michael and The Spinners.

In his speech, he spoke about his creative “marriage” with John, and made reference to Jann Wenner’s recent controversial remarks about Black and female artists.

“I guess you could say my being inducted is a paradox, perhaps, but either way, I’m honored to be in the class of 2023 alongside a group of such profoundly ‘articulate’ women and outstanding ‘articulate’ Black artists along with all of the other music masters here tonight,” Taupin said. He also called on Rock Hall to induct his friend Merle Haggard. Watch the moment below:

Jann Wenner, founder of Rolling Stone and co-founder of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, recently published his collection of interviews with the seven “philosophers of rock” – all of whom were white men. In an interview with David Marchese promoting the book, Wenner claimed no female musicians were included as none “were as articulate enough on this intellectual level”.

He further went on to claim that Black artists, such as Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and Curtis Mayfield, also did not “articulate at that level.” In response, Wenner was removed from the board of Rock Hall and issued an apology.

In recent news, Taupin released his memoir in September this year entitled Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton & Me. Published by Hachette Books, Taupin said of the memoir: “Hopefully, there’s something in it for everybody. It’s contemplative, self-assessing and attempts to stay off the beaten path in not regurgitating what’s already been written.”