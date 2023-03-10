BERWYN shows his humility on new single ‘Bulletproof’ ahead of his European tour

NME Award-winning BERWYN has released new single ‘Bulletproof’ ahead of his nine-day European tour.
The Trinidadian-born, Romford-raised musician has launched his first musical release since his 2022 comeback single ‘Path To Satisfaction’ and the double release ‘3450 / Chasing Lights (demo)’.
BERWYN continues the reflective streak in his music, shifting his focus in the process after a “genuinely enlightening trip” to his home of Trinidad reigniting deep-rooted emotions.
“‘Bulletproof’ is less about me and more about the people around me,” he said. “It’s another part of my personality: I’m willing to do anything for the people around me.”
He continued: “It also highlights the dangers of my job and exposes me as an individual with troubles. Relationships are a give and take, have my back and I’ll have yours because I’m not safe, I will need help and I’ll be more than willing to return the favour”.
In 2022, BERWYN accomplished a plethora of career milestones. He was nominated for three NME Awards, winning the Best New Act In The UK Award at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards.
In addition, he earned a writing credit on Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘I Guess It’s Fuck Me’ from their collaborative album ‘Her Loss’ and worked with Fred Again… on ‘Berwyn (all that I got is you)’. The latter track has recently been remixed with additional vocals from UK legend Mike Skinner.
BERWYN will embark on a UK tour later this month. Check out the tour dates below and get your tickets here.
MARCH
14 — Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
15 — Leeds, Brudenell Social CluB
16 — Manchester, Canvas
17 — Birmingham, O2 Academy
19 — Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
20 — Bristol, Thekla
21 — Cardiff, The Globe
26 — Brighton, Chalk
27 — London, KOKO