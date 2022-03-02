BERWYN says being nominated at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 is “a moment of enlightenment”

BERWYN has spoken about being nominated at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, describing his three nods at tonight’s ceremony (March 2) as “a moment of enlightenment”.

The Trinidad-born, Romford-raised rapper, producer and songwriter is up for three awards tonight: Best New Act In The World: Supported By Cano Water, Best New Act From The UK: Supported By Music Venue Trust and Best Mixtape.

BERWYN said that his BandLab NME Awards nominations “are a healthy moment in my life, in terms of my journey and becoming a person”.

“It’s definitely a boost of confidence, and a moment of enlightenment that I needed,” he told NME on the red carpet. “So I’m very grateful.”

Asked about the progress on the follow-up to his 2021 mixtape ‘TAPE 2/FOMALHAUT’, BERWYN said that he is currently intending “to maybe write music a lot less for myself, and more for everybody else”.

“It seems strange, but there is a level of selflessness that is required when you’re making music,” he added. “I want to do a slightly less self-interested approach, and see where that lands me.”

BERWYN is set to perform his track ‘Answers’ during tonight’s ceremony, and promised that we can expect “stillness and emotion” from his performance.

The artist added of tonight’s ceremony: “I’m a big Sam Fender fan! So I’m excited to see him perform, yeah.”

