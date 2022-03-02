BERWYN wins Best New Act From The UK Supported By Music Venue Trust at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

BERWYN has won Best New Act From The UK Supported By Music Venue Trust at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 this evening (March 2).

The Romford rapper beat fellow nominees Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Bree Runway, Wet Leg and Yard Act for the gong, which was presented to him by the Nova Twins on behalf of the award’s supporter and the BandLab NME Awards 2022’s charity partner Music Venue Trust.

BERWYN took to the podium accompanied by his mother. “I didn’t prepare a speech, so I’m going to let my mum talk,” he joked. “She’s scared!”

“I’ve never won an award before, so thank you for an award. I worked so hard for this,” he added.

“Where I come from, people don’t make it this far, so I wanted to just put the flag up,” BERWYN said, unfurling a Trinidad flag. “I’m going to talk to God. We have a conversation to have. I love you, thank you. Fuck yeah!” he concluded, throwing up a middle finger just like his new trophy.

BERWYN is also nominated for Best New Act In The World, where he will be up against international acts like Australia’s King Stingray, Olivia Rodrigo, Shye from Singapore, Nigerian singer Tems and Dublin outfit Inhaler.

His 2021 project ‘Tape 2/Fomalhaut’ is also up for Best Mixtape at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. Other nominees in that category include Central Cee (‘Wild West’), FKA twigs (‘Caprisongs’), Holly Humberstone (‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’) and PinkPantheress (‘To hell with it’).

BERWYN is also set to perform later tonight at the ceremony. Held at the O2 Academy Brixton, the BandLab NME Awards is co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. The evening kicked off with a performance from Sam Fender and was followed by Griff and Sigrid’s joint performance of their NME Award-winning collaboration ‘Head On Fire’. Chvrches and Robert Smith of The Cure also performed their song, ‘How Not To Drown’.

Also due to take the stage are Rina Sawayama and closers Bring Me The Horizon.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.