Best Coast announce ‘Crazy For You’ tenth anniversary livestream

Best Coast will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of their debut record, ‘Crazy For You’, by performing the album in full in a live-streamed concert.

Announced in a YouTube video on the band’s channel, the ‘Crazy For You 10 Year Birthday Party’ will take place on Friday August 14 at 6pm PT (Saturday August 15 2am BST). The stream will also be available for 72 hours after the premiere.

Viewers can expect guest appearances from Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus, Hayley Williams of Paramore and CHVRCHES‘ Lauren Mayberry, among others.

“Our original plan was to throw a big party and play this thing live for you in the flesh, but 2020 obviously had other plans for us. So instead, we put together a mini concert documentary/virtual birthday party to celebrate with you all,” the band said in the video description.

“When we started Best Coast a decade ago, we were just two friends having fun and playing music together – we had no idea where this life would take us. We are so grateful that it brought us where it did and it’s all because of this record.”

‘Crazy For You’ arrived on July 27, 2010 through indie label Mexican Summer. Upon its release, NME gave the album a four-star review, saying “Best Coast are providing an amazing advert for dropping out, having mad crushes and doing very little other than getting high”.

Best Coast’s most recent release was February’s ‘Always Tomorrow‘, their first album in five years.