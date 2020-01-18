Best Coast have announced full details of their fourth album.

The duo – vocalist Bethany Cosentino and guitarist Bobb Bruno – will release ‘Always Tomorrow’ on February 21 via Concord Records, which follows 2015’s ‘California Nights’.

The band made their comeback last November with provisional details of ‘Always Tomorrow’ and new single ‘For The First Time’, and have now shared new single ‘Everything Has Changed’ along with the album’s release date.

The new song comes with a quiz show-themed video that features the stars of US TV show Vanderpump Rules. Watch it below.

Speaking of the new album, Cosentino says: “After we finished the album cycle for ‘California Nights’, something terrifying happened to me. I felt creatively paralyzed. I couldn’t write music. There was so much bubbling inside of me, so many things happening, so much to process, but I couldn’t get any of it out. I was miserable and felt like nothing was ever going to change.

“One day, I locked myself in my closet and I forced myself to write, and out came “Everything Has Changed.” The song was like a vision of life I wished I was living; ultimately, that song was prophetic – describing the life I would soon be living.

“‘Always Tomorrow’ is the story of where I was and where I am now, as well as the struggles I am still learning to identify and figure out. Some days I wake up and I feel like I’m on top of the world and I forget about everything that’s ever bummed me out, and other days, it all comes flooding back. This album is about leaving the darkness for the light, but still understanding that nothing is ever going to be perfect.”

In a four star review of Best Coast’s last album, ‘Californian Nights’, NME said: “Five years on from ‘Crazy For You’, their weed- and reverb-drenched surf-punk opus, Best Coast have come of age. The dreamy, sun-streaked yearning remains, but the humour that laced Bethany Cosentino’s bratty ennui has gone.

“‘California Nights’ is, instead, full of more sobering concerns – medication, heartbreak, insomnia… Cosentino’s honeyed vocal is the only true constant. It’s a radiating sunbeam, particularly so on the giddy, shimmering ‘Heaven Sent’.”