Best Coast return with first album in five years and share new track, ‘For The First Time’

They're back!

Best Coast have announced their return with the release of a new single, ‘For The First Time’. You can listen to the new track below.

The new single is taken from their first new album in five years, ‘Always Tomorrow’, which the band are still “completing work on.”

The album is set for release some time in 2020. You can listen to the new track here:

Back in 2017, Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino wrote an opinion piece regarding the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Her article came weeks after the Hollywood film producer was accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women – allegations he “unequivocally denies”.

In the piece for Billboard, Cosentino said that if “we look back on history we might be able to see where this horrific reality came from,” adding that “the attack on women and the idea that men with power abuse it is nothing new. She went on to allege Weinstein was “the dictionary image of a systematic problem facing our nation — The Man With Power Who Abuses It.”

In a four star review of Best Coast’s last album, ‘Californian Nights’, NME said: “Five years on from ‘Crazy For You’, their weed- and reverb-drenched surf-punk opus, Best Coast have come of age. The dreamy, sun-streaked yearning remains, but the humour that laced Bethany Cosentino’s bratty ennui has gone.

“‘California Nights’ is, instead, full of more sobering concerns – medication, heartbreak, insomnia…Cosentino’s honeyed vocal is the only true constant. It’s a radiating sunbeam, particularly so on the giddy, shimmering ‘Heaven Sent’.”