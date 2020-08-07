Best Coast share LGBTQ-inclusive version of ‘Boyfriend’

Best Coast have shared a new version of ‘Boyfriend’, featuring LGBTQ-inclusive pronouns.

The song was originally released in 2010 and appeared on the Californian band’s debut album ‘Crazy For You’.

In the first version of the track, Bethany Cosentino sang about a male figure, with the chorus featuring the lines: “I wish he was my boyfriend/ I’d love him til the very end/ But instead he is just a friend/ I wish he was my boyfriend.”

The new, more inclusive version of the song now features the lyrics: “I wish he was my boyfriend/ I wish she was my girlfriend/ I’d love them til the very end/ But instead they’re just a friend/ I wish he was my boyfriend.”

<a href="http://bestcoast.bandcamp.com/track/boyfriend-10th-anniversary-edition">Boyfriend (10th Anniversary Edition) by Best Coast</a> The song, which is dubbed ‘Boyfriend (10th Anniversary Edition), is available to download exclusively on Bandcamp today (August 7). All proceeds will go to The Trevor Project. Listen to the new version of ‘Boyfriend’ above now.

Best Coast will celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘Crazy For You’ next Friday (August 14) with a special live-streamed concert. The gig will see them perform the album in full and be joined by guests including Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry.

‘Crazy For You’ was released on July 27, 2010 through indie label Mexican Summer. Upon its release, NME gave the album a four-star review, saying: “Best Coast are providing an amazing advert for dropping out, having mad crushes and doing very little other than getting high”.

The band released their most recent album – their first in five years – ‘Always Tomorrow’ in February 2020.