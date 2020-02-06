Best Coast unleash lively new single ‘Different Light’ ahead of new album

Best Coast have shared ‘Different Light’, the latest cut from their forthcoming album ‘Always Tomorrow’.

The duo – vocalist Bethany Cosentino and guitarist Bobb Bruno – release their new album on February 21 via Concord Records. It follows 2015’s ‘California Nights’.

The band made their comeback last November with provisional details of ‘Always Tomorrow’ and new single ‘For The First Time’.

Listen to ‘Different Light’ below:

The new song follows the release of ‘Everything Has Changed’, the duo’s previous single that was accompanied by a quiz show-themed video that features the stars of US TV show Vanderpump Rules.

According to a press release, ‘Always Tomorrow’ is an album full of “intense personal discovery amidst a whirlwind backdrop of global tours, heartbreak, newfound sobriety, dark thoughts, immense joy, giving a fuck, not giving too many fucks, substances, boredom, public personas, and gratitude.”

Cosentino said of the album: “‘Always Tomorrow’ is the story of where I was and where I am now, as well as the struggles I am still learning to identify and figure out. Some days I wake up and I feel like I’m on top of the world and I forget about everything that’s ever bummed me out, and other days, it all comes flooding back.

“This album is about leaving the darkness for the light, but still understanding that nothing is ever going to be perfect. It’s about burning it all down and starting from scratch even when the idea of that is fucking terrifying. Closing one chapter and moving onto the next even when you have no idea what is on the other side. Acceptance. It’s about taking a gigantic leap of faith.”

In a four-star review of Best Coast’s last album, ‘Californian Nights’, NME said: “Five years on from ‘Crazy For You’, their weed-and reverb-drenched surf-punk opus, Best Coast have come of age. The dreamy, sun-streaked yearning remains, but the humour that laced Bethany Cosentino’s bratty ennui has gone.

“‘California Nights’ is, instead, full of more sobering concerns – medication, heartbreak, insomnia… Cosentino’s honeyed vocal is the only true constant. It’s a radiating sunbeam, particularly so on the giddy, shimmering ‘Heaven Sent’.”