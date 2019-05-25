“The best night of my life”: Fans react to first night of Spice Girls comeback tour

While some complained about sound issues it didn't dampen the mood for most.

The Spice Girls have returned to the stage for the first time in seven years after kicking off their Spiceworld reunion tour in Dublin last night.

The iconic girl power group initially split in 2000 after Geri Halliwell left the group. They reunited for a massive comeback tour in 2007 and 2008, before their final performance at the Olympics Closing Ceremony in 2012.

Last night (May 24), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), and Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) took to the stage at Dublin’s Croke Park to perform their greatest hits, all while decked out in some of the band’s most iconic outfits.

Minus Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), the girls played to around 58,000 fans, with some saying it was the best night of their life.

Even Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, made it out to the concert.

One fan proclaimed that it was “one of the best concerts,” while another said: “The gals are absolutely wrecking the gaff.”

Take a look at some fan responses below:

But while it seemed like the general consensus was that the Spice Girls’ first show was a great success there were some who would disagree. Claiming that their experience was ruined due to sound issues, some even left the concert early.

“There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad,” one fan wrote. Another said: “Sorry @spicegirls but we cannot hear a thing sitting here in @CrokePark – sound is AWFUL!!!!”

See some of the complaints below:

The Spice Girls will now head to Cardiff to begin the UK leg of their brief tour, which will conclude June 15 at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, Emma Bunton last month revealed that the Spice Girls had been asked to perform at Glastonbury, but they’re waiting to see how their UK tour goes.

The singer revealed on BBC Radio 2 that they’re being scouted for a huge slot on Worthy Farm, although it all depends on the success of their comeback tour.