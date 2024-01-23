Ludacris is working on a TV dramedy based on his life

It has been announced that Ludacris is working with BET+ to develop a TV comedy-drama series based on his early musical career.

In the late ’90s, Ludacris – real name Christopher Bridges – was an intern at Atlanta’s Hot 97.5. He later became a popular DJ under the name Chris Lova Lova.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has reported that a new series will explore the Atlanta rapper’s “experience coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova” and will focus on “the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip-hop radio station.”

Noah Gardenswartz, known for his Golden Globe-winning work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is currently penning the script and will also serve as an executive producer for the upcoming show.

Ludacris himself will play a dual role as an executive producer and the music supervisor for the series. Joining him in the executive producer credits are Chaka Zulu (Bridges’ manager), Larry Wilmore (Black-ish, Insecure), Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip, Night School), Dominique Telson, Jeff Dixon, Josh Bratma, and David Blackman.

The show will be produced through Universal Television and Disturbing Tha Peace, the label co-launched by Bridges and Zulu in the ’90s. Notably, this marks Ludacris’ second collaboration with Universal, the first being his role as Tej in the Fast & Furious franchise.

A release date for the unnamed show hasn’t been announced yet, but it will be released on the streaming site, BET+.

Bridges has previously acted in critically acclaimed films such as New Year’s Eve (2011) and No Strings Attached (2011), as well as the Oscar-winning movies Crash (2004) and Hustle & Flow (2005).

He has also signed on as a judge for the long-awaited second season of Netflix rap competition show Rhythm & Flow. In a press statement, Netflix say that Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled have been chosen to mentor the contestants alongside special guest judges “of legendary music moguls and industry icons”.

The season comes five years after the first, which was judged by Cardi B, T.I. and Chance The Rapper. Inglewood rapper D Smoke won the contest and has since been nominated for two Grammy Awards; Best New Artist and Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammys.

Rhythm & Flow is set to premiere later this year.

Last year, Timbaland spoke about discovering Ludacris and helping propel his rap career.