Betty Who on former tour mates Panic! At The Disco and favourite Britney Spears performances

Betty Who spoke to NME on the red carpet of this year’s MTV VMAs, and discussed her upcoming album ‘Big’, her former tour mates Panic! At The Disco, and her favourite Britney Spears performances. Watch our interview with the pop-star above.
The singer, who first saw success with her single ‘Somebody Loves You’ back in 2014, told us she was having a great time at the ceremony, “sweating and loving my life”. She also talked about the two year process that led to her latest album.
The Australian singer also talked about how nice it was to connect with friends at the VMAs.
“[It’s been] a big couple years, of course, up and downs, but I feel really excited to be here,” she said. “I’m owed a moment for enjoying myself and being out with all my famous friends. I love when I get to hug a friend on the red carpet, it makes it feel a little less totally unreal.”
When asked who she’d like to hang out with during the award show, Betty Who shared that she’d like to see her former tour mates, who just released their album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’.
“I’m really looking forward to Panic! At The Disco,” she said. “I went on tour with Panic a couple of years ago before the pandemic they just put out a new amazing album, their new single’s coming out, and they’re performing tonight. I’m so excited to see it.”<
Before heading into the ceremony, she also told us what her favourite VMA performance have been.
“There’s so many Britney [Spears performances] that come to mind,” she said. “The Britney mega mix that she did was pretty powerful. The OG Britney ones are the ones for me. The [performance with] the school desk, the Britney and NSYNC one combined, that might be one of my favourites of all time.”
The 2022 MTV VMAs saw performances from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Måneskin, Panic! At The Disco, and more. Jack Harlow kicked off the night with a special performance of ‘First Class’ with Fergie, while Lizzo brought her new single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the VMAs stage.
Harlow had seven nominations at this year’s MTV VMAs 2022, equal with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow behind on six nods, while Taylor Swift is in the running for five awards. View the full list of winners here.