News Music News

Beverley Knight and Trevor Nelson lead tributes to DJ Steve Sutherland who has died

"His contribution to the Black British Music scene will never be forgotten"

By Damian Jones
DJ Steve Sutherland
DJ Steve Sutherland Credit: Getty

DJ Steve Sutherland, a pivotal figure within the development of Black British music, has died.

Sutherland, who was named Best Club DJ by MOBO in 2000, worked as a presenter on Choice FM and Galaxy FM.

It is not yet known what the cause of his death was.

A host of celebrities including fellow broadcaster Trevor Nelson, Beverley Knight and the MOBO Awards paid tribute to the late DJ.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of DJ Steve Sutherland’s passing. His contribution to the Black British Music scene will never be forgotten,” wrote the MOBO Awards on Twitter.

“Just heard the sad news of another great loss to British black music. Condolences to the Family of Steve Sutherland who I first met and worked with at the Kensington roof gardens 30 years ago,” Nelson added.

Knight also said she was “gutted” to hear the DJ had died. “I am so gutted to hear of #SteveSutherland’s passing,” she tweeted. “The amount of times he’d get my to leave my house late in the evening to appear on his radio show “it’s gotta be live Bev, no pre-record business!” A BRILLIANT, well loved DJ with an immense legacy. Gutted.”

Over the years, Sutherland interviewed everyone from Janet Jackson to Alicia Keys, OutKast to Ja Rule.

The late DJ also released 12 studio albums, with seven breaking into the Top 40 compilations charts in the UK, during his career.

