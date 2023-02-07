Beyoncé adds fifth and final London date to 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncé has added an extra London date to the UK leg of her 2023 ‘Renaissance’ world tour – tickets are available here.

The pop star is due to hit the road for an extensive run of headline concerts this May, with stop-offs scheduled in Europe, the United Kingdom and North America from that month until late September.

Upon announcing the tour last week, Beyoncé confirmed two shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London (May 29, 30) which will follow performances in Cardiff (17), Edinburgh (20) and Sunderland (23).

After adding a further two gigs in the capital (June 3, 4), Bey has today (February 7) shared details of a fifth and final date at the same Tottenham venue. She’ll play the stadium once again on Thursday, June 1.

Tickets for the previously announced UK dates went on general sale at 10am GMT this morning. Last week, some fans expressed their “disappointment” over what was described as a “fiasco” in the pre-sales.

Beyoncé’s 2023 UK tour dates are as follows:

MAY

17 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

20 – Edinburgh, Murrayfield

23 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

29 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

JUNE

1 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

3 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

4 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

In other news, Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammy wins of all time at the 2023 ceremony in Los Angeles, California last Sunday (February 5). The star now has 32 Grammy trophies from across her career.



“Thank you so much, I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night,” Bey said as she collected the record-breaking prize.

“I wanna thank God for protecting me, thank you God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny who’s not here. But he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me.”