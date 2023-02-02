Beyoncé adds seven extra North American dates to ‘Renaissance’ world tour

Beyoncé has added seven extra North American dates to her ‘Renaissance’ world tour.
Pre-sales for tickets began today (February 2) and in response to “incredible fan demand”, the singer will play extra shows in Toronto, Chicago, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and East Rutherford.
Per a press release, demand in certain cities already exceeds available ticket numbers by over 800 per cent.
The tour kicks off in Stockholm in May, before moving on to the UK and Europe. The North American leg will begin in July.
You can see the full list of dates below:
Beyoncé UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour:
MAY
10 – Stockholm, Sweden, Friends Arena
14 – Brussels, Belgium, Baudoin Stadium
17 – Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium
20 – Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield
23 – Sunderland, UK, Stadium Of Light
26 – Paris, France, Stade De France
29 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
JUNE
08 – Barcelona, Spain, Olympic Stadium
11 – Marseille, France, Orange Vélodrome
15 – Cologne, Germany, De Rheinenergiestadion
17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena
21 – Hamburg, Germany, De Volksparkstadion
24 – Frankfurt, Germany, De Deutsche Bank Park
27 – Warsaw, Poland, PGE Nardowy
JULY
8 – Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre
9 – Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre – NEW DATE
12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field
15 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium
17 – Louisville, Kentucky, Cardinal Stadium
20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hungtington Bank Stadium
22 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field Stadium
23 – Chicago, Illinois, Solder Field Stadium – NEW DATE
26 – Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field
29 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
30 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium – NEW DATE
AUGUST
1 – Boston, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
3 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field
5 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field
6 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field – NEW DATE
9 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank Of America Stadium
11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium
12 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium – NEW DATE
16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium
18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium
21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente
24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium
26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium
30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium
SEPTEMBER
2 – Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium
3 – Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium – NEW DATE
11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place
13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field
18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium
21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium
23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium
24 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium – NEW DATE
27 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome
The pre-sale for tickets in the UK took place today, but some fans reported that they struggled to access the sale due to apparent technical issues with the O2 Priority app. Others attempting to access the Ticketmaster pre-sale also reported having trouble.