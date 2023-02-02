Beyoncé adds seven extra North American dates to ‘Renaissance’ world tour

Beyoncé has added seven extra North American dates to her ‘Renaissance’ world tour.

Pre-sales for tickets began today (February 2) and in response to “incredible fan demand”, the singer will play extra shows in Toronto, Chicago, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and East Rutherford.

Per a press release, demand in certain cities already exceeds available ticket numbers by over 800 per cent.

Advertisement

The tour kicks off in Stockholm in May, before moving on to the UK and Europe. The North American leg will begin in July.

You can see the full list of dates below:

Beyoncé UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour:

MAY

10 – Stockholm, Sweden, Friends Arena

14 – Brussels, Belgium, Baudoin Stadium

17 – Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium

20 – Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield

23 – Sunderland, UK, Stadium Of Light

26 – Paris, France, Stade De France

29 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

JUNE

08 – Barcelona, Spain, Olympic Stadium

11 – Marseille, France, Orange Vélodrome

15 – Cologne, Germany, De Rheinenergiestadion

17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena

21 – Hamburg, Germany, De Volksparkstadion

24 – Frankfurt, Germany, De Deutsche Bank Park

27 – Warsaw, Poland, PGE Nardowy

JULY

8 – Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre

9 – Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre – NEW DATE

12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field

15 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium

17 – Louisville, Kentucky, Cardinal Stadium

20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hungtington Bank Stadium

22 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field Stadium

23 – Chicago, Illinois, Solder Field Stadium – NEW DATE

26 – Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field

29 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

30 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium – NEW DATE

Advertisement

AUGUST

1 – Boston, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

3 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field

5 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field

6 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field – NEW DATE

9 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank Of America Stadium

11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium

12 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium – NEW DATE

16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium

18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium

21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente

24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium

SEPTEMBER

2 – Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium

3 – Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium – NEW DATE

11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place

13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field

18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium

21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium

23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

24 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium – NEW DATE

27 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome

The pre-sale for tickets in the UK took place today, but some fans reported that they struggled to access the sale due to apparent technical issues with the O2 Priority app. Others attempting to access the Ticketmaster pre-sale also reported having trouble.