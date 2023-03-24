Beyoncé and Adidas reportedly agree to end Ivy Park collaboration

Beyoncé is reportedly set to end her creative partnership with Adidas.

The collaboration started in 2018 when the Grammy-winning singer partnered with the brand to relaunch her Ivy Park activewear line and develop new apparel and footwear. Now, according to reports, the entrepreneur and Adidas have mutually agreed to part ways.

According to a source speaking with The Hollywood Reporter yesterday (March 23), the decision follows “major creative differences” between Ivy Park and Adidas. Further, it stated that Beyoncé is looking to “reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom” with the range.

The singer debuted Ivy Park in 2016, as a joint venture with Sir Philip Green of Topshop. Originally split as a 50-50 partnership with Green, Beyoncé later gained full ownership of the brand when the two parted ways in 2018.

From there, the brand was relaunched in partnership with Adidas later that year and revealed several collections from April 2019 onwards. However, although the deal was described as “a partnership of a lifetime” by Adidas, the Ivy Park brand reportedly struggled to meet the same reception as Ye’s Yeezy Brand.

As per The Wall Street Journal, by the end of 2022, Ivy Park was predicted to reach $40million in sales – down from $93million the year prior.

In January, Beyoncé launched a preview of Park Trail – her latest Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration. The collection debuted in Dubai shortly before she performed a private concert in the city. The event marked her first live show in four years.

Later this year, she will embark on her upcoming ‘Renaissance’ world tour, which kicks off in Europe throughout May, before making its way through to North America.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé recently made history by becoming the most-awarded artist in Grammys history. Now with 32 wins under her belt, the star surpassed the record of 31 Grammys held by classical musician Georg Solti when she won the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for ‘Renaissance’.

Robert Garcia, the representative for California’s 42nd congressional district, also came forward to celebrate her legacy. Speaking as part of a speech for Women’s History Month earlier this month, he described her as a “legend”.

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is now and forever the moment. I wanna celebrate none other than who I believe is the undisputed queen of pop and R&B: Beyoncé Knowles Carter,” he said. “Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer. She’s a creator and an artist.”