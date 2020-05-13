Beyonce and Cardi B’s collaboration was scrapped after details leaked online

A planned collaboration between Beyonce and Cardi B was reportedly scrapped when news of the pair joining forces leaked online, according to the track’s producer.

Talk of the secret project first emerged online in October 2017 when Michael Ashby, aka Ashby The Mix Engineer, shared a picture of his computer screen on his Instagram Story and revealed a file called ‘Cardi B ft Beyonce demo.’

Ashby subsequently apologised for the leak, but Cardi denied the collaboration and insisted she had never met the engineer – who produced Bodak Yellow.

However, producer J White Did It has now claimed that the collaboration was actually scrapped after Ashby made it public, with Beyonce remaining keen to remain mysterious about her work.

“Three years ago I had a Beyonce play with Cardi and that kinda went sour because it went viral that they was doing a song together and that cut out (sic),” he explained in an Instagram video.

“I was just as giddy as everybody else (about the collaboration),” he shared, before recalling the moment he knew that project was dead: “I was sitting there just waiting, looking on the Internet, then it leaked…”

He has since collaborated with Beyonce on Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ remix – which made records earlier this week after landing at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The achievement meant Beyoncé has also now secured Top 10 hits in four different decades — becoming the only woman to have achieved the feat after Mariah Carey.

With Doja Cat and Minaj’s remix of ‘Say So’ also hitting the top spot, it marked the first time that rap tracks by female artists have secured the top two spaces.